In a bizarre twist during a Delhi wedding, the groom called off the ceremony after the DJ played the emotional Bollywood track Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. According to a viral social media post by user Gaurav Kumar Goyal (@sarcasmicguy), the song triggered overwhelming memories of the groom’s ex-girlfriend, leading him to abruptly cancel the wedding. The incident shocked guests as the baraat—wedding procession—returned without the bride. Though the exact date and location remain unverified, the story has gained massive traction online. It’s wedding season in India, but this unexpected moment has turned into a viral cautionary tale about music, memories, and emotional decisions. Haridwar: Wedding Called Off As Brawl Erupts After Groom’s Friends Make Obscene Remarks About Bride’s Female Relatives; 10 Injured (Watch Video).

