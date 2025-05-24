A dramatic scene unfolded at Sri Adichunchanagiri Kalyana Mantapa in Karnataka’s Hassan district when bride Pallavi, a postgraduate, called off her wedding to Venugopal G, a government school teacher, just minutes before the auspicious time. After receiving a phone call, she locked herself in a room and told her family she was in love with another man from a different caste. Despite emotional pleas and police intervention, she stood by her decision. The groom then withdrew, saying he wouldn’t marry someone unwilling. A relative confirmed she canceled the wedding five minutes before the muhurtha. Hundreds of guests were left shocked, and although police ensured calm at the venue, no formal complaint was lodged by either party. Sambhal: Bride Walks out of Wedding After Seeing Groom Staggering, Accuses Entire Baraat of Being Drunk in UP.

Bride Calls Off Wedding Minutes Before Muhurtha in Karnataka’s Hassan

Karnataka: Bride Pallavi refused to marry at the last moment, saying she loves someone else.She walked out of the wedding venue with her lover under police protection https://t.co/6JbaeHhd2z — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 24, 2025

