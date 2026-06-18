Begusarai: Woman Gang-Raped by 5 Men; Doctors Remove Live Bullet, Stone, Wood From Her Private Parts

A woman in Bihar's Begusarai district was subjected to brutal sexual assault by five men who forced their way into her home, locked her husband in a room, and gang-raped her. During subsequent medical treatment, doctors removed a live bullet, a stone, and a piece of wood from her private parts, revealing the extreme violence inflicted upon her.

The attack occurred on the night of June 11 near Chakiya Police Station. The survivor told reporters that she had stepped out to use the toilet around 11:30 pm when the men barged in and confined her husband. Upon her return, they gagged her and dragged her to a secluded area outside her home.

Doctors Remove Live Bullet, Stone, Wood From Rape Survivor's Private Parts

The woman said the attackers raped her and, when she attempted to raise an alarm, slashed her chest and thigh with a blade.

"I called my younger sister-in-law, and she came and got my husband out and called the police. We were told to go to the hospital. We went to Barauni hospital, and from Barauni, we were referred to Sadar hospital. I was treated, but I had continuous pain in my private parts. During that medical examination, the doctors said the pain was because of injuries sustained during the crime. Then we went home. I was in a lot of pain, so we again came to Sadar hospital. During the medical examination, a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood were removed. I still have pain," she told reporters.

She added that she was unaware foreign objects had been inserted into her body, as she had lost consciousness during the assault.

Prior Assault Reported; Police Allegedly Took No Action

The survivor disclosed that this was not the first time she was targeted. Three months earlier, three criminals broke into her home, physically assaulted her, and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing with cash and jewellery. She said she had reported the incident to the police, but no action was taken.

DSP Anand Kumar Pandey confirmed the severity of the case and said a scientific investigation is underway. "The woman's statement appears to be true. She went home after being discharged on the evening of June 12th. When she returned home, her internal parts were showing signs of damage. A bullet has been removed from the private parts," he said. He assured that the culprits will be arrested soon and said action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty of negligence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).