Samastipur, January 13: A young woman in Bihar’s Samastipur district was rescued by local police on Tuesday after she was abducted and gang-raped by six men. In a daring move, the victim managed to use a mobile phone belonging to one of her captors to contact the emergency services, leading to her rescue and the subsequent arrest of all six suspects. The incident occurred on Monday evening when the woman was reportedly returning home. According to police reports, a group of six men intercepted her and forcibly took her to an isolated location. The suspects allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her throughout the night, holding her captive to prevent any escape or attempt to seek help.

The breakthrough in the case came early Tuesday morning. While the suspects were reportedly distracted or asleep, the victim managed to secure a mobile phone belonging to one of the accused. She immediately dialed the '112' emergency helpline and provided her location to the police dispatchers. Responding to the distress call, a police team from the local station tracked the signal and raided the site. The woman was rescued from the scene, and all six men present at the location were taken into custody. Karnataka Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing for Competitive Exams Dies by Suicide After Jumping Onto Railway Track in Dharwad.

Authorities have confirmed that a First Information Report (IR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of abduction and gang rape. The victim has been sent for a medical examination at a district hospital, and she is currently receiving counseling and support from local authorities. "The prompt action of the victim in using the accused’s phone was instrumental in her rescue," said a senior police official. "We have arrested all six individuals named in the complaint, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure a swift trial." Dharmshala College Student Death: College Professor, 3 Women Students Booked in Himachal Pradesh on ‘Ragging-to-Death’ Charge.

This incident has once again sparked concerns regarding women’s safety in the region. Local activists have called for increased patrolling in isolated areas and stricter enforcement of laws against sexual violence. The police have assured the public that they are committed to a transparent investigation and are working to gather forensic evidence to strengthen the case against the suspects.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

