Bengaluru, August 24: Employees of IT companies located along Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru may have to work from home (WFH) up to December 2022. The Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Computer Science of the Karnataka government, has issued an advisory to IT companies and parks located on ORR to extend the work-from-home option for most of the employees till December, 2022. The advisory has been issued as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is starting Metro construction work on ORR from Central Silk Board to KR Puram. Karnataka to Resume Physical Classes for Students of Class 9, 10 and Pre-University Course From August 23.

According to the advisory, Additional Chief Secretary EV Ramana Reddy, the Metro construction on ORR may take 1.5 to 2 years to complete. In order to reduce traffic congestion on the stretch, IT companies and parks have been advised to stagger the working hours for employees working at office. They have been also asked to encourage their staffers to use BMTC buses or employee bus services in case they are coming to office. Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

"IT companies working from home in the pandemic situation provided some relief to traffic movement. However, with the starting of Metro construction, it would be extremely difficult to manage traffic on ORR, especially if IT companies resume work from offices... It would be greatly beneficial if IT companies on ORR extend the WFH option for most of their employees till December 2022," the advisory reads.

The state government sent the advisory to the regional director of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and shared with other companies too. Offices and business parks of major IT companies are located along the Outer Ring Road. In response to the advisory, some companies have sought some clarification. The government is likely to issue a revise statement on the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).