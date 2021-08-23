Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 23: A message claiming that the government of India has collaborated with an organisation to give work from home opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic is being widely shared and circulated on WhatsApp. The viral message claims that the Indian government collaborated with an organisation called the 'King of Shadows' and created the 'latest money-making model of 2021.' It claims to provide details on the same and carries a customer service number too. Centre has Removed The Column of Nationality from Indian Passport? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral message is fake. PIB further clarified that no such announcement has been made by the government. It has also advised the people to not engage in such fraudulent links. Free Laptops Being Given to All Citizens by Education Ministry? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

It is being claimed in a #WhatsApp message that the Government of India in collaboration with an organisation is providing work from home opportunities.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️No such announcement has been made by GOI ▶️Do not engage with such fraudulent links pic.twitter.com/hJ4MhMXphu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 23, 2021

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people against such fake news and claims. People are advised to not blindly follow any such messages and rely only on the competent government authorities and releases for information regarding programmes launched by the government. People are also advised to not circulate or share information without verifying it to avoid falling for fraudulent claims.

Fact check

Claim : GOI is providing work from home opportunities in collaboration with an organisation. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

