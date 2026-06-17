Bengaluru: Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death, Confesses Crime to Lawyer; Arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old live-in partner to death at their rented residence in Bengaluru's Malleswaram area. The accused, identified as Sharath, was taken into custody after police were alerted to the crime by his lawyer, whom he had allegedly informed about the incident.

The victim, Anusha, and the accused were both residents of Sakleshpur in Karnataka's Hassan district. According to police, the couple had met through Instagram and had been living together in Malleswaram for the past six months before the alleged murder. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Friends’ Help After Forcing Him to Drink Alcohol and Repeatedly Stabbing; 3 Arrested.

Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death in Bengaluru

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday night following an argument between the couple over personal issues. According to preliminary investigations, the dispute escalated, after which Sharath allegedly strangled Anusha to death inside their residence.

The accused was working as a water tanker driver in Bengaluru. Investigators are currently examining the circumstances that led to the alleged killing and whether there had been previous disputes between the couple. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

Crime Came to Light After Lawyer Was Informed

The case surfaced on Monday after Sharath allegedly informed his lawyer about the incident. The lawyer subsequently alerted the police, prompting officers from the Seshadripuram Police Station to reach the residence and inspect the scene.

Following the information received, police registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused. Sharath was later arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

After completing the required legal formalities, police handed over Anusha's body to her family. The accused is currently being interrogated, and investigators are working to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged murder. Police said further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding violent crimes involving intimate partners. Police are expected to examine digital communications, witness statements and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe. Officials have not yet disclosed whether any additional charges may be invoked as the investigation progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).