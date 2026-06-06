Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo 6E-6283 Flight Delayed After Bird Hit During Takeoff Roll, Returns to Bay for Checks

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed by more than an hour on Friday, June 5, 2026, after suffering a bird hit while preparing for takeoff at Bengaluru airport.

According to sources, IndiGo flight 6E-6283, operated by an Airbus A321Neo aircraft, had accelerated on the runway and was getting ready for departure when the bird strike occurred. As a precautionary measure, the pilot immediately aborted the takeoff process and returned the aircraft to the bay for detailed inspections.

Engineers and maintenance personnel carried out comprehensive safety checks, including inspections of both engines, to assess any potential damage caused by the bird hit. After the necessary examinations were completed, the aircraft was declared airworthy and cleared to resume operations. Air India Flight AI466 Returns to Nagpur After Bird-Hit, All Passengers Safe.

A passenger on board the flight said the aircraft remained on the ground for more than an hour while technical teams conducted inspections and safety procedures. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members during the incident.

Flight tracking data showed that IndiGo flight 6E-6283 was originally scheduled to depart Bengaluru for Mumbai at 7:04 pm. However, following the bird strike and subsequent inspections, the aircraft eventually took off at around 8:46 pm. Akasa Air’s Pune-Delhi Flight QP1607 Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely; All Passengers and Crew Members Deplaned.

Bird strikes are a common aviation hazard and can pose risks to aircraft engines and other critical components. Airlines typically follow strict safety protocols after such incidents to ensure the aircraft is fit for operation before allowing it to continue its journey.

IndiGo confirmed that the flight experienced a bird hit during taxiing and that the pilot returned the aircraft to the bay for precautionary checks. The flight later departed safely for Mumbai after engineers completed inspections and cleared the aircraft for service.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).