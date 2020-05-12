Bengaluru Policeman Thrashes Migrant Workers For Demanding Home Travel, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru Policeman Thrashes Migrant Workers (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Chethan_Dash)

Bengaluru, May 12: In a shocking video going viral on social media, a Bengaluru policeman was seen beating up a couple of migrants workers, who were asking details about returning back to their native villages. Following the incident, the cop was suspended. The migrants had assembled at KG Halli Police Station and said that they would protest until arrangements are made for their travel to Uttar Pradesh. Fake Offer Of A Bus Service Being Touted To Migrant Workers in Delhi-NCR Busted by Noida Police, 2 Held.

In the clip, Assistant sub-inspector of Police Raja Saheb can be seen losing his cool and slapping and kicking two migrant labourers. The incident took place on Monday in front of the police station. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry has been launched against the ASI.

Bengaluru policeman Beat Migrants:

KG Halli —in Bengaluru—ASI slaps, kicks #migrants seeking details. The video is from yesterday. He has since been suspended. The migrants were said to be from UP, reports @KiranParashar21. #lockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/skYoIpFIpl — Chethan Kumar (@Chethan_Dash) May 11, 2020

Migrant workers have been turning up to police stations and government offices in the hope to return to their native villages. Initially, the Karnataka government suspended Shramik trains fearing mass exodus would lead to manpower crisis. However, it later reversed its decision and resumed train services.

Migrants across India have been stranded due to lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus situation. The Centre has arranged special Shramik trains to transport stranded labourers. Some states have also arranged buses. From today, fifteen pair of trains will also run from New Delhi to various cities.