Bengaluru, August 19: A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 38-year-old woman for gain near Madiwala Lake, Roopena Agrahara, on August 11.

According to TOI, the police went around the South East and South division police limits with the pictures of the victim. Later, one person identified her as a sex worker who was regularly seen in JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Marenahalli areas. Maharashtra Shocker: 3 Arrested Over Rape of Minor Girl in Virar, 1 Accused Absconding; Probe Underway

The police checked footage of over 80 CCTVs and saw her getting into an auto. The auto’s registration number was unclear in the footage. The police while checking the footage of bars and restaurants in MICO Layout and Tilaknagar areas got some details of the accused but could not trace him. The police also managed to contact her husband and got her mobile phone number. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inter-Faith Couple Found Dead in Shamli District, Police Suspect Suicide

The police, while checking the call list, found out that a particular number from which a call was made to her had been switched off on the night of August 10. Based on the IMEI number, the police found out another number was being used from the same phone and zeroed in on the accused. The auto driver, after having sex with the victim, killed and robbed her of her cash and other valuables. The victim was drunk at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Imran, 28, a resident of Anjanapura.

Police said Imran had observed the victim for two weeks and learnt she was a sex worker. The two came to know each other on August 8 when Suraya hired his auto for the first time. He rode for her for three consecutive nights. On the night of the murder, Suraya gave him Rs 500 to buy some alcohol and an omelette. He had seen a few notes of Rs 500 in her wallet and suspected she had more cash on her.

According to cops, Imran asked her for financial help after she drank and ate. When she declined, he started arguing with her and decided to take her money by force. He pushed her to the ground and allegedly smashed her head with a stone before taking her bag, in which he found Rs 3,000.

Imran confessed to police that he knew Suraya had money and even suspected she kept at least Rs 8,000 in her bag.

