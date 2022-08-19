In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, police arrested three people, 1 woman & 2 men, in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Virar area of Palghar district. As per reports, one of the accused is absconding after the intervention of the police. 'Case registered against 4 people, further investigation has been started', said Virar Police.

Check ANI's Tweet:

Maharashtra | Three people (1 woman & 2 men) have been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Virar area of ​​Palghar dist. One of the accused is absconding, search underway. Case registered against 4 people, further investigation has been started: Virar Police — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

