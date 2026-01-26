Bengaluru Shocker: Drunken Post-Cricket Match Brawl Ends in Murder as Software Engineer Rams Car to Kill Bodybuilder

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Bengaluru, January 26: A drunken altercation following a local cricket tournament ended in a brutal killing in southern Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi area, after a man was deliberately run over and rammed into obstacles using a car, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Prashanth M (33), a bodybuilder from Veerasandra, died after a quarrel with Roshan Hegde (37), a software engineer and resident of KR Puram, escalated into extreme violence. Police said the two men were drinking beer on an open ground behind the M5 Ecity Mall in Electronics City after the tournament when an argument broke out over a cigarette lighter. Kasganj Road Accident: Speeding Car Plunges Into Canal, Labourers Bikesh Yadav and Dhara Singh Risk Lives To Rescue Passengers (Watch Video).

What began as a verbal dispute quickly turned physical, with both men allegedly attacking each other using beer bottles. During the scuffle, Hegde reportedly suffered a cut on his tongue. He then fled the spot in his Tata Safari car, but Prashanth chased the vehicle and clung to its door as it sped away along the Veerasandra–Kammasandra Road. Rampur Road Accident: Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero SUV After Colliding with Divider in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Dies (Disturbing Video).

According to investigators, Hegde deliberately accelerated the car in an attempt to shake Prashanth off. He first rammed the vehicle into a tree and then crashed it into a compound wall, causing fatal injuries to Prashanth.

Police initially received a call to the 112 emergency helpline reporting a road accident. However, preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was intentional and constituted murder. Crucially, the entire sequence was captured on the car’s dash camera, providing clear evidence of the crime.

Based on video footage, police tracked down and arrested Hegde within an hour of the incident. The accused has been taken into custody by Hebbagodi police for further investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).