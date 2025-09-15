Bengaluru, September 15: What would you do if an act of kindness turned into a nightmare? A 29-year-old web designer in Bengaluru faced this terrifying reality when she was allegedly molested twice by a man on a two-wheeler while helping an injured stray dog near Jakkur Double Road on the night of September 7. The accused, Manjunath, in his 30s, first groped her as she carried the dog across the road and then returned minutes later to harass her again. Despite her efforts and those of her companions to chase him, he initially managed to escape.

According to the Times of India report, the victim, along with her male friend and two other riders who had stopped earlier, pursued Manjunath for nearly a kilometre. During the chase, his scooter skidded, causing him to fall and reveal his name and mobile number to the victim. They immediately called the helpline 112, and a patrolling Hoysala police team arrived at the scene. However, the accused managed to escape before the officers could apprehend him. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

The police later traced Manjunath to his rented apartment near Bagalur, where he was recovering from injuries sustained in the fall. A resident of Hennur and an unemployed engineering graduate, Manjunath had been living alone for the past two months, with his rent paid by his girlfriend working abroad. During questioning, he admitted to returning from a party before the incident and confirmed his actions, which were reportedly driven by reckless behaviour. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

A formal complaint was lodged on September 12 under BNS Section 74, covering assault and use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty. Manjunath has been served with a notice to appear at the police station, and his parents have assured full cooperation with the investigation. Authorities are continuing their probe, and further legal action will be taken once he fully recovers from his injuries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

