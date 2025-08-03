Bengaluru, August 03: A disturbing case of sexual assault has emerged from Bengaluru, where a college student was allegedly raped by the owner of the Paying Guest (PG) accommodation she had moved into just ten days prior. The accused, identified as Ashraf, allegedly lured the young woman out of the premises late Saturday night and drove her to a secluded location, where he is reported to have sexually assaulted her, according to the victim’s police complaint.

Police said the incident came to light after the woman filed a formal complaint on Sunday morning. “She told us that the PG owner came to her late at night and insisted that she accompany him. When she refused, he forcibly pushed her into his car and drove her to an isolated area where the assault occurred,” a police source stated. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Following the complaint, an FIR was immediately registered, and Ashraf was arrested. Authorities confirmed that he has been taken into custody and that a detailed investigation is underway. “We are taking the victim’s statement seriously, and further clarity will emerge after medical and forensic reports are received,” officials added. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

The woman has undergone a medical examination, and police are awaiting the report to support further legal proceedings. The case has raised serious concerns about the safety and screening processes at PG accommodations across the city. Police have assured a thorough investigation and promised justice for the survivor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

