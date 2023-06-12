Mumbai, June 12: On Friday, a 23-year-old man was detained for reportedly peeking through his neighbor's window to see a woman having a bath. Nitin N, a worker for a private company, is the defendant. Based on a complaint made by a 38-year-old homemaker based in Bengaluru, the police opened a sexual harassment investigation against him.

At 1.35 p.m., the victim claimed to have finished her housework and gone to take a shower. She yelled for assistance as she saw someone looking through the window. Peeping Inside Washroom When Woman Is Taking Bath Amounts to Invasion of Privacy: Delhi High Court.

Although the culprit was able to flee, she told the authorities that it was her neighbour Nithin. Later, she and her brother-in-law and other people went to Nithin's house to confront him. After they beat him black and blue, he is alleged to have admitted to his wrongdoing.

A male peeping into a woman's bathroom while she is having a bath is an invasion of her privacy and is punishable as voyeurism, the Delhi High Court had ruled out earlier this year.

According to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, having a bath in a bathroom is fundamentally a ‘private act’ since it happens within the bathroom's four walls. This statement applies to both men and women, he stated during a court hearing in April 2023.

The court made the statement as it upheld a man's conviction under section 354C of the Indian Penal Code and the one-year term of severe imprisonment that was imposed on him. He was found guilty in 2021 of peeking in the lavatory outside a jhuggi.

The court overturned his conviction under Section 12 of the POCSO Act, noting that the prosecution had failed to establish that the victim was under the age of 18 at the time of the occurrence. Man Strips, Takes Bath In Front of Passengers Inside New York City Subway Train Coach (Watch Video).

The court ruled that the appellant's conviction under the POCSO Act could not stand since the victim's age could not be proven to be lower than 18 years.

