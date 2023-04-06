The Delhi High Court recently said that peeping inside a washroom when a woman is taking bath amounts to an invasion of privacy. The court also noted that such an act will attract an offence of voyeurism, reports Live Law. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that whether a man or a woman is taking bath in a bathroom is essentially a "private act". The court stated that the act is a "private act" as it is taking place inside the four walls of the bathroom. Minor Girl Allowed To Terminate Pregnancy by Delhi High Court Even As Her Father Fails To Complete Consent Formalities.

Peeping Inside Washroom Will Attract Offence of Voyeurism

