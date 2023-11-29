Bengaluru, November 29: A woman experienced the shock of her life after she checked the phone gallery of her colleague with whom she was romantically involved. The 22-year-old BPO employee found over 13,000 nude photos of different women, including hers and a few of her coworkers. On November 20, the concerned woman broke up with her boyfriend and informed higher-ups in the company, requesting to take action against him.

After receiving the complaint from the woman, the legal head of the Bellandur-based BPO filed a case against 25-year-old Adithya Santosh at the Cyber Crime police station on November 23. Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

Santosh and the woman were allegedly in a relationship for four months, during which the accused captured some of their intimate moments on camera. Without Santosh's awareness, the victim took his phone and accessed the gallery because she wanted to delete them.

It could have affected a few more women. No one knew his objective, even though he hadn't hurt any of the women in the office. They would have experienced trauma if the pictures had been exposed. We intended to alert the authorities to the possible problem, an official from the firm stated. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Cancels Cab Ride, Angry Driver Sends Nude Photos and Videos to Her WhatsApp Number.

Santosh has been employed by the organisation as a customer support representative for the previous five months. The company made it clear that he had not morphed the photos using any corporate equipment. According to a police official, Santosh was detained at his office after they opened a case against him.

