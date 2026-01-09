Bengaluru, January 9: A 28-year-old software engineer from Ejipura has fallen victim to a sophisticated AI-driven s*xtortion scam, losing nearly INR 1.5 lakh after being trapped by a deepfake “AI girlfriend” during a video call. The incident has once again highlighted the rising threat of artificial intelligence being misused for cybercrime in India’s tech capital, Bengaluru.

How the AI Girlfriend Scam Unfolded

According to police, the techie matched with a woman on a popular dating app. After a few days of friendly chats, the conversation was shifted to WhatsApp. The profile appeared genuine, with photos and regular messages used to build trust. AI Voice Cloning Scam: Tamil Nadu Police Warn People Against Fraudsters Using Artificial Intelligence-Based Voice Cloning.

The situation escalated when the woman suggested a private video call. During the call, the woman on screen began undressing and persuaded the victim to do the same. Unbeknownst to him, the video feed was AI-generated, using deepfake technology to simulate real-time expressions and movements. Hyderabad Cyber Scam: Senior Citizen Loses INR 59 Lakh in Digital Arrest, 2 Held.

From S*x Chat to S*xtortion

Soon after the call ended, the victim received a screen recording of himself along with threats that the clip would be shared with his family and colleagues unless he paid money. Panicked, he transferred around INR 1.5 lakh in multiple transactions. When the demands continued, he realized he was caught in a classic s*xtortion racket and approached the cybercrime police.

Police Action and Legal Sections

The case has been registered with the Bengaluru North Division Cyber Crime Police under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators believe the scam is part of an organised network using AI tools as “digital bait” to trap victims without involving real individuals on camera.

Rise in AI-Based S*xtortion Scams

Cyber officials warn that AI-powered s*xtortion scams are increasing rapidly. Deepfake avatars allow fraudsters to operate anonymously and target multiple victims simultaneously. Experts advise users to watch out for signs such as unnatural blinking, slight lip-sync delays, or poor audio-video coordination during video calls.

Bengaluru police have urged people to be cautious while interacting with strangers on dating platforms. Avoid intimate video calls, never share private content, and report suspicious activity immediately. Authorities stress that early reporting can help prevent financial loss and stop such cybercrime networks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

