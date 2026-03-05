Mumbai, March 5: Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar, among several people have reportedly been duped of around Rs. 47 lakh by a man posing as a builder and film producer, as per Mumbai Police. A case of fraud linked to the Marathi film industry has come to light. According to Mumbai Police, a man claiming to be a film producer and builder has been accused of cheating several actresses, including well-known Marathi actress Varsha Usgaonkar, of nearly Rs. 47 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused named Avinash Jadhav at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Police Station and an investigation has begun.

According to the police, the complainant, Mrunalini Subhash Jambhale, is an actress associated with Marathi theatre and films. She had a professional acquaintance with Avinash Jadhav. Jadhav allegedly introduced himself as a reputed builder and film producer and lured her into investing in a construction project in Dombivli by promising high returns within a short period. He also assured that the entire principal amount would be returned within a year. Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Everything To Know About the Actress in Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Spirit’ Poster.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, Mrunalini Jambhale, Varsha Usgaonkar and three others collectively handed over ₹47 lakh to Jadhav through cheques and online transfers.

Initially, the accused returned Rs. 4.52 lakh in an apparent attempt to build trust, but later suddenly stopped making payments. The victims allege that when they repeatedly tried to contact him, the accused changed his mobile number and address. TV Actress Surbhi Jyoti Announces Her Pregnancy, Confirms June Due Date.

Later, when they went to Dombivli to seek answers, he allegedly threatened them and said he would not return the money and they could do whatever they wanted.

After the entire fraud came to light, the victims filed a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station. Police have registered a case against the accused under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and have started an investigation. Police are also probing how many more people the accused may have trapped similarly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).