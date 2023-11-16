Bengaluru, November 16: Two Class 10 students from a reputed school have been booked under the Metro Act for blocking a CCTV camera inside the coach of a Namma Metro train on the Green Line. According to a source from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), this is the first time such an instance has been reported on Bengaluru Metro trains.

As per the report by the New Indian Express, the incident occurred on November 9, when the duo was travelling from Konanakunte Cross to Jayanagar after school. The source stated that the two boys were standing near the coach's door when one of them took out a sticker and pasted it on one of the cameras near the door. The other boy assisted him while their classmates were watching the act. Each coach has four CCTV cameras, and all of them can be viewed from the monitor in the cabin of the Train Operators (TO). Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Investigation:

An alert Train Operator (TO) noticed that one of the cameras was not capturing images and checked what had happened at the next station. The sticker was removed, and the visual feed of the incident captured by other cameras in the coach was sent to the Security team of BMRCL the same evening. Based on the uniform they were wearing, the school was identified. The following day, when one of the students boarded the train at Jayanagar, he was taken to the station controller room. His family and school were apprised of the incident. The other boy involved in the incident has gone out of the station. Mudpipe Cafe Fire in Bengaluru: Cylinder Blast Caused Blaze at Pub, Expert to Probe Reason Behind Explosion, Says Karnataka Cop (Watch Video).

The authorities booked the duo under Section 59 of the Metro Act. Metro officials fined the boy Rs 500 and let him off on a warning. According to the Act, anyone who deliberately causes trouble, damages property, or behaves indecently and disturbs other passengers without a valid reason will face a penalty of up to Rs 500, lose their ticket, and be ejected from the vehicle.

