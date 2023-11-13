In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a "speeding" SUV allegely hit three bikes in Bengaluru. A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. While the date of the accident is not mentioned, the incident seems to be recent. The 17-second video clip shows slow moving traffic on a busy street in Bengaluru when an SUV car all of a sudden hits three bikes near Hulimavu. As per news agency PTI, four people were injured in the incident after the SUV hit three bikes near Hulimavu in Bengaluru. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Karnataka Road Accident: Mother and Toddler Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck on NICE Road.

SUV Car Hits Three Bikes in Bengaluru

VIDEO | Four people were injured after a SUV hit three bikes near Hulimavu in Bengaluru. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/M8Sqg1ysaO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2023

