Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Dense Drizzle With a High of 28°C

Bengaluru residents can expect a damp and overcast Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city remains under a blanket of persistent cloud cover. The day is forecast to begin with a cool temperature of 22°C, feeling slightly warmer at 23°C due to high humidity levels of 91%. A steady wind speed of 14 km/h will accompany the cloudy conditions, according to the latest weather reports.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 23°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 91% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 4% 13 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 2% 12 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 3% 13 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 2% 12 km/h 08:00 23°C Overcast 2% 16 km/h 10:00 25°C Light drizzle 25% 17 km/h 12:00 28°C Overcast 53% 16 km/h 14:00 25°C Dense drizzle 80% 18 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of the day will see minimal change, with temperatures hovering around 21°C and a low chance of rain. However, the forecast indicates a shift as the morning progresses. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will climb to 25°C, accompanied by a light drizzle and a significant increase in the probability of rain to 25%. This trend is expected to intensify through the afternoon.

The midday period, particularly around 12:00 PM, will bring a more pronounced chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to reach 28°C, with the likelihood of rain escalating to 53%. The conditions will remain overcast. By 2:00 PM, the intensity of the rain is expected to reach dense drizzle, with an 80% chance of precipitation and a temperature of 25°C. Wind speeds are expected to be around 16-18 km/h throughout the day, adding to the brisk, wet atmosphere. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 34°C.

Recent local weather updates suggest that monsoon activity has begun to strengthen across Karnataka, with reports indicating moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to be prepared for potentially disruptive weather, including traffic delays due to waterlogged roads. Given the high humidity and the persistent drizzle throughout the day, carrying umbrellas and wearing waterproof footwear is highly recommended.

For those venturing out, especially with outdoor events potentially affected by the weather, it's advisable to stay updated on local advisories. The consistent overcast conditions and the likelihood of rain throughout much of Friday mean that indoor activities might be a more comfortable option. Ensure you stay hydrated, even with the cooler, damp conditions, to guard against any potential heat-related discomfort that can be exacerbated by high humidity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).