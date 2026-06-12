Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Drizzle and High Humidity

Bengaluru is set for a damp and overcast Friday, June 12, 2026, as the city experiences a significant increase in humidity and the likelihood of light rain throughout the day. The current temperature stands at a cool 21°C, but the high humidity levels mean it will feel warmer, closer to 24°C. Residents can expect a generally gloomy weather pattern, with overcast skies dominating the skyline. The monsoon's presence is palpable, contributing to these conditions and aligning with recent reports of increased seasonal rainfall across the region.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 24°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 98% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Light drizzle 47% 12 km/h 02:00 21°C Light drizzle 24% 13 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 21% 13 km/h 06:00 21°C Light drizzle 15% 13 km/h 08:00 23°C Partly cloudy 4% 14 km/h 10:00 26°C Partly cloudy 7% 15 km/h 12:00 28°C Partly cloudy 20% 13 km/h 14:00 29°C Light drizzle 43% 13 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Bengaluru forecasts a continuation of these conditions into the early morning hours. From midnight, temperatures will hover around 21°C, accompanied by light drizzle and a 47% chance of rain, with winds at approximately 12 km/h. This pattern of light rain and overcast skies is expected to persist until around 6:00 AM, with rain chances gradually decreasing. By 8:00 AM, a slight reprieve is anticipated as the skies begin to clear partially, with temperatures rising to 23°C and a minimal 4% chance of rain, though winds will remain steady around 13-14 km/h. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Overcast Skies with 27°C and Afternoon Thunderstorm Risk.

As the day progresses, a gradual warming trend is predicted, although the overcast conditions might limit sunshine. By 10:00 AM, the temperature is expected to climb to 26°C with partly cloudy skies and a minor increase in rain probability to 7%. The afternoon will see temperatures peaking around 29°C between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. During this peak heat, there is a significant uptick in the chance of rain, with a 43% probability of light drizzle by 2:00 PM, indicating that intermittent showers are a strong possibility throughout the early afternoon.

Given the high humidity (98%) and the persistent chance of drizzle, residents are advised to dress in light, breathable clothing that can handle moisture. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended for the commute and any outdoor activities planned for Friday. While the temperatures are not expected to be excessively high, the combination of humidity and potential rain could make conditions feel muggy. Staying hydrated remains important, even with the cooler, damp weather. The consistent presence of the monsoon suggests that such weather patterns may continue, underscoring the need for preparedness. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Scattered Showers and Moderate Temperatures Expected.

The current forecast indicates a day where outdoor activities might be best planned around potential intermittent showers, especially in the early morning and mid-afternoon. While the weather may not be severe, it calls for caution and adaptability. It's important to stay updated with the latest Bengaluru weather updates as conditions can change, particularly during the monsoon season which has recently been reported to be covering the full state of Karnataka.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).