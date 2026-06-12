Delhi residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Friday, June 12, 2026, with periods of mainly clear skies punctuated by chances of scattered rain and drizzle throughout the day. The capital city will experience a comfortable temperature starting around 26°C, though the high humidity of 82% will make it feel warmer, closer to 30°C. A steady breeze of 15 km/h will offer some respite from the muggy conditions.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 82% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Mainly clear 59% 13 km/h 02:00 27°C Clear sky 39% 12 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 19% 8 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 32% 13 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 71% 14 km/h 10:00 30°C Moderate drizzle 77% 10 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 72% 4 km/h 14:00 30°C Partly cloudy 61% 6 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will see the sky gradually clear, but intermittent rain chances will persist. By midnight, there's a 59% probability of rain with temperatures around 26°C. As the day progresses into the early morning, the sky is expected to be clear, with rain chances decreasing slightly before picking up again around 6 AM. By 8 AM, the chance of rain jumps to 71% as temperatures begin to climb. The mid-morning and early afternoon will see light to moderate drizzle, with rain probabilities remaining high at 77% by 10 AM and 72% by noon, as temperatures reach a high of around 31°C. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Scattered Showers and Moderate Temperatures Expected.

The afternoon will shift towards partly cloudy conditions by 2 PM, with rain chances still significant at 61%. The prevailing humidity will continue to contribute to a 'feels like' temperature that is higher than the actual mercury. For those venturing out, it's advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours when drizzle is most likely. Light cotton clothing will be comfortable, but preparedness for sudden showers is key. Commuters should anticipate potentially slick roads and slightly slower travel times during the periods of rain. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 35°C.

Recent weather reports indicated potential for significant weather shifts, including thunderstorms and gusty winds, prompting advisories. While today's forecast points towards scattered showers and generally clear spells, it's always wise to stay updated on the latest Delhi weather updates, particularly if outdoor plans are scheduled. The confluence of humidity and fluctuating temperatures means staying hydrated and taking precautions against heat and dampness is recommended for all residents throughout Friday, June 12, 2026.

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