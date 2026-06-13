Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and High Humidity

Bengaluru residents can expect another day of overcast conditions and significant humidity as Saturday, June 13, 2026, unfolds. The city's weather is being influenced by persistent moisture, leading to a 'feels like' temperature of 24°C despite an actual temperature hovering around 21°C.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 24°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 93% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 17% 13 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 0% 11 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 1% 12 km/h 08:00 23°C Overcast 4% 14 km/h 10:00 26°C Overcast 7% 14 km/h 12:00 28°C Overcast 14% 13 km/h 14:00 29°C Light drizzle 27% 12 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will start with widespread cloud cover, and while the chance of rain remains low in the early morning hours, it is forecast to increase slightly as the day progresses. By the afternoon, specifically around 2 PM, there is a 27% chance of light drizzle, with temperatures expected to peak near 29°C. The humidity level will remain a prominent factor throughout the day, sitting at a considerable 93% during the early hours and likely remaining high. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High.

Wind speeds are anticipated to be moderate, starting around 13 km/h in the early morning and easing slightly to around 11-12 km/h for most of the day. While the forecast doesn't indicate heavy downpours, the combination of overcast skies, high humidity, and potential for light drizzle means that residents should be prepared for damp conditions. Recent weather reports have indicated a continuation of wet weather across Karnataka, with alerts previously issued for heavy showers in many districts, suggesting a pattern of unsettled monsoon conditions.

For those venturing out in Bengaluru today, light, breathable clothing is advisable given the high humidity, which can make the temperatures feel warmer. Carrying an umbrella is a sensible precaution, especially for the afternoon hours, to guard against any unexpected light drizzles. Staying hydrated will also be important, even with cooler-than-average maximum temperatures, due to the pervasive humidity. Commuters should anticipate potentially slower traffic if any light rain does materialise, a common occurrence during this season.

While today's forecast might seem relatively mild compared to previous alerts of heavy rainfall, the overarching theme for Bengaluru weather today is overcast skies and pervasive dampness. The upcoming hours will see temperatures gradually climb from the early morning low of 21°C, reaching a high of around 29°C in the afternoon, before potentially cooling slightly into the evening, maintaining a generally muggy atmosphere.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).