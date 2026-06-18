Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Overcast Skies and Drizzle with a High of 29°C

Bengaluru residents can expect an overcast day with intermittent drizzle as they step out on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The Garden City will experience a relatively mild day, with the temperature hovering around 22°C, though it might feel slightly warmer, closer to 25°C, due to the high humidity levels.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 91% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Overcast 38% 9 km/h 02:00 22°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 0% 8 km/h 06:00 21°C Partly cloudy 6% 9 km/h 08:00 23°C Light drizzle 14% 10 km/h 10:00 26°C Partly cloudy 13% 11 km/h 12:00 29°C Light drizzle 34% 10 km/h 14:00 26°C Dense drizzle 73% 7 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a cool 22°C and overcast skies, with a moderate 38% chance of rain in the early hours. As the morning progresses, the clouds are expected to persist, with a chance of light drizzle picking up around 8 AM. By midday, temperatures will climb to 29°C, and the possibility of rain increases significantly, particularly in the early afternoon. By 2 PM, dense drizzle is forecast, with rain probability jumping to 73%, making it a damp afternoon for the city.

Recent weather reports for Karnataka suggest a continuation of rainy spells across several districts, with Bengaluru not being an exception. While the forecast for today indicates moderate to dense drizzle rather than heavy downpours, residents are advised to remain prepared for wet conditions. This is particularly relevant for outdoor activities and commuting.

For those venturing out, carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended. The high humidity, expected to be around 91%, could make the conditions feel sticky, despite the relatively cool temperatures. Light, breathable clothing would be ideal. Commuters should factor in potential delays due to slippery roads and reduced visibility during drizzly spells. Ensuring personal health by staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to dampness is also advisable.

Looking at the hourly breakdown, after the early morning rain chance, there's a brief respite before drizzle potentially sets in again around lunchtime. The evening is expected to remain cloudy. Wind speeds will remain gentle throughout the day, generally around 7-10 km/h, providing little relief from the humidity but not posing any significant disruption.

As the Indian Premier League season continues, fans heading to watch matches involving the Royal Challengers Bengaluru might want to be prepared for the unpredictable nature of these June showers. While the conditions today are not extreme, the possibility of rain could impact play or spectator comfort. Overall, Thursday in Bengaluru promises a typically monsoon-season day, with overcast skies and damp conditions being the dominant theme.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).