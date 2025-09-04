Bengaluru, September 04: A 19-year-old yoga practitioner from West Bengaluru has filed a criminal complaint alleging repeated sex assault by a well-known yoga instructor. According to police, the case was registered on August 30 under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the abuse reportedly began when the girl was still a minor. Authorities are currently tracing the accused, who not only runs a yoga training centre but also serves as secretary of a yoga association.

In her complaint, the young woman said the accused had known her since 2019, when she had just begun more rigorous yoga training. Their professional relationship intensified as she started competing nationally in 2021. She alleged that the first serious incident of harassment occurred in November 2023, during a yoga championship trip to Thailand, when she was 17. She claimed the teacher sexually harassed her, compelling her to withdraw from the event. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

Later, in 2024, the practitioner joined the instructor’s institute. It was there, she alleged, that the harassment turned into a pattern of sexual assault. She stated that the accused exploited his position of authority, assuring her of medals in national competitions and future employment in the yoga field. The complaint mentions the last assault took place on August 22, 2025. 'It Appears That Two Adult Persons Indulged in Consensual Sex': Kolkata Court Acquits Man in Rape Case After Woman Claims She Lodged Complaint Over 'Misunderstanding'.

The case surfaced when the girl recently discovered she was pregnant. Until then, she had not confided in her parents, fearing stigma and the accused’s influence. In her statement, she also voiced her intention to share details of at least six to seven other girls who, she claimed, were similarly exploited. Police have intensified efforts to arrest the instructor and are probing the wider scope of his alleged misconduct.

