Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Case: Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM 'Guru Dokhi' Over Sacrilege Footage

In a major religious and political development, the five Sikh high priests at the Akal Takht have excommunicated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, declaring him "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (anti-Khalsa Panth). Following a meeting at the highest temporal seat of Sikhism on Monday, June 15, the clergy directed the global Sikh community to sever all social and political ties with the Chief Minister.

The decision was announced from the rostrum of the Akal Takht by officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, following a comprehensive review of forensic laboratory reports concerning a controversial video involving the Chief Minister. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declared ‘Guru Dokhi’ by Akal Takht.

Forensic Verification of Video Evidence Involving Bhagwant Mann

The religious ruling stems from a formal complaint regarding a video that purportedly showed an individual resembling Chief Minister Mann sprinkling alcohol onto portraits of the Sikh Gurus and engaging in other objectionable acts. The footage also allegedly depicted liquor being defaced across a photograph of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the slain former head of the Damdami Taksal. During a personal appearance before the Akal Takht on January 15, Mann defended himself by claiming the video was a malicious fabrication. He maintained that the footage had been manipulated or completely generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. In response, the Akal Takht Secretariat requested that Mann nominate two independent forensic laboratories to verify his claims.

Follow-up communications were sent to both the Chief Minister and the Punjab government on January 27, but the Akal Takht reported receiving no official response or cooperation. Faced with a lack of communication from the state, the Akal Takht Secretariat independently commissioned two government-approved forensic laboratories to examine the footage. Giani Gargajj stated that the laboratory findings conclusively contradicted the Chief Minister's defense, ruling that the video was original, unedited, and showed no technical evidence of manipulation or AI generation.

Summons Issued to State Ministers and Lawmakers

The high priests extended their disciplinary directives beyond the Chief Minister, targeting lawmakers involved in recent state legislation. Giani Gargajj announced that all Sikh ministers in the Punjab cabinet and all Sikh Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) - regardless of their political party affiliation - who voted in favour of the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, have been formally summoned to appear at the Akal Takht on June 29. The clergy noted that the amendment act had been pushed through the legislative assembly without proper prior consultation with central Sikh institutions or representatives of the wider Panth. Additionally, non-Sikh ministers serving within the Punjab government have been directed to submit formal written clarifications regarding their support for the bill. ‘Bhagwant Mann Was Drunk in Punjab Assembly’, Allege Congress and Akali Dal As High Drama Ensues (Watch Videos).

Directives to the Sikh Community

The officiating Jathedar emphasised that the actions depicted in the verified footage crossed a line that the community could not overlook, leading to the ultimate decision to isolate the Chief Minister from religious affairs. “Accordingly, on June 15, the Sikh high priests declared him ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ and summoned all Sikh MLAs and members of the Punjab Cabinet who had signed the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, without consultation with the Panth and central Sikh institutions, to appear before Akal Takht on June 29,” Giani Gargajj said, adding that Sikh high priests have also directed the "Guru Khalsa Panth iss nu muh na lagave" (not to have any contact with him).

The Akal Takht concluded that it could no longer expect Chief Minister Mann to make governance decisions that align with the interests or values of the Sikh community. The Punjab government and the Chief Minister's office have not yet released a public statement regarding the Akal Takht's edict or the upcoming June 29 summons.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).