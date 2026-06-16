Bhagwant Mann Viral Video: Punjab CM Terms Footage Unauthentic; Says Religion Being Exploited

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly rejected an edict issued by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, which declared him a "Guru Dokhi" (anti-Guru) over an allegedly objectionable video clip. In a sharply worded statement, Mann categorically dismissed the footage as fraudulent and accused the religious leadership in Amritsar of executing a politically motivated campaign to tarnish his image at the behest of opposition parties.

The escalation follows an announcement by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, who claimed that forensic tests by two government-recognised laboratories proved the video - purportedly showing a man resembling Mann engaging in acts that hurt Sikh religious sentiments - was authentic, unaltered, and not generated by artificial intelligence. Bhagwant Mann Viral Video: Was Punjab CM Caught on Camera Sprinkling Alcohol on Portraits of Sikh Gurus?

Bhagwant Mann Issues Statement After Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM ‘Guru Dokhi’

ਅਹਿਮ ਮੁੱਦੇ 'ਤੇ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ LIVE ------- अहम मुद्दे पे, चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/8UFvmKLMdg — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 16, 2026

Bhagwant Mann Rejects Video Authenticity, Issues Statement

Responding directly to the edict, Chief Minister Mann questioned the integrity of the findings and reiterated that he is not the individual depicted in the clip. He maintained that the physical attributes of the person in the video do not match his own, expressing astonishment that senior religious figures would endorse what he described as disinformation. In his official response, Mann stated, "Recently, the 'jathedar' of Sri Akal Takht Sahib issued certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored. When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me. Yet, I am astonished at how individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters, spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me... Religion is being exploited...".

The Punjab CM and AAP leader further added, "While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there. Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong."

Bahgwant Mann Viral Video Controversy

A traitor to the Sikh community, who does not respect the highest seat of Sikhism, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and continued to falsely claim that the video was AI-generated (fake). Today, the revelations made by Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and the reports from two major… pic.twitter.com/WRoVyXH7OT — Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (@fatehbajwa2) June 15, 2026

Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi'

#BREAKING: The five high Sikh Priest from the faseel of Sri Akal Takht Sahib announces Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann "Guru Dokhi, Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (Against Sikh religion). https://t.co/jeMhALiVJC pic.twitter.com/GORwq30LX9 — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) June 15, 2026

The Forensic Dispute and Edict by Akal Takht

The long-standing dispute stems from January, when the Akal Takht initially summoned Mann to address complaints regarding social media clips. The footage allegedly showed a man spilling alcohol on images of Sikh Gurus and a photograph of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, alongside controversial remarks concerning "Guru ki Golak" (gurdwara donation boxes). During his personal appearance before the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15, Mann had asserted that the clips were fabricated or deepfakes and welcomed a forensic review.

However, Jathedar Gargajj stated on Monday that because the Chief Minister's office did not follow up on the forensic process, the Akal Takht independently commissioned audits from two specialised laboratories. According to the Jathedar, the reports confirmed the video was entirely natural, with no signs of digital tampering or AI generation, leading the clergy to declare Mann guilty of religious misconduct for allegedly misleading the institution. Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Case: Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM ‘Guru Dokhi’ Over Sacrilege Footage.

Punjab Government and Party Backing

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has rallied behind the Chief Minister, mirroring his claims of political overreach. Party spokespersons emphasised that while the forensic reports might validate the technical integrity of the video file itself, they do not verify or prove the identity of the person captured in the recording. The government has alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and rival political factions are manipulating the state's apex religious body to damage the current administration. Mann suggested the backlash is an attempt to create a distraction from key administrative decisions his government has pursued regarding Punjab's river waters, agricultural policies, and regional broadcasting rights for sacred hymns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bhagwant Mann). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).