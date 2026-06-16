Bhagwant Mann Viral Video: Was Punjab CM Caught on Camera Sprinkling Alcohol on Portraits of Sikh Gurus?

A major political and religious crisis has erupted in Punjab following a decree by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, declaring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann guilty of religious misconduct. The decision stems from an allegedly objectionable video that emerged online, which purportedly shows a man resembling Mann sprinkling alcohol onto portraits of Sikh Gurus and other revered historical figures. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly defended the Chief Minister, dismissing the allegations as a politically motivated fabrication, opposition parties are actively demanding his immediate resignation.

Origins of the Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Controversy

The controversy initially surfaced in October 2025 when a video clip was shared online by a non-resident Indian (NRI). The footage allegedly shows a person, captured on camera in front of sacred portraits of Sikh Gurus, holding a glass and splashing droplets of alcohol toward the images. Additional reports suggest the video also purportedly depicts similar actions directed at a photograph of the late Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The clip immediately triggered widespread condemnation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and various Sikh religious bodies, who termed the act a grave violation of Sikh code of conduct (Maryada). At the time, representatives from the Chief Minister's Office and AAP leadership rejected the video, asserting it was a deepfake created using artificial intelligence (AI) to malign Mann's reputation.

Forensic Findings and Akal Takht Decree

The matter escalated dramatically significantly following a meeting of the five Sikh high priests at the Akal Takht. Officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj announced that the secretariat had submitted the footage to two independent, central government-approved forensic laboratories for verification.

According to the Akal Takht leadership, the forensic reports certified that the video footage was authentic, finding no evidence of digital tampering, editing, or AI-generated manipulation. Based on these findings, the Akal Takht officially declared Chief Minister Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (one who has betrayed the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (anti-Sikh community), directing the global Sikh community to sever social and public ties with him.

Political Backlash and AAP's Defense

The religious edict has triggered intense political reactions across Punjab. The leadership of the state Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued formal statements demanding that Mann step down, arguing that a chief minister declared a "Guru-traitor" by the highest temporal authority loses the moral authority to govern.

In response, AAP Punjab State Media In-Charge Baltej Pannu defended the Chief Minister, countering that the laboratory reports merely authenticated the video file itself but did not definitively identify the individual within the footage. Pannu stated: "It is not proven anywhere that the person seen in the video is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The opposition parties, which have lost ground on actual issues, are leveraging fabricated allegations to defame a government that faces no anti-incumbency."

Heightened Religious-Political Tensions

The standoff deepens an existing rift between the AAP-led state government and the central Sikh religious institutions. During an earlier summons to the Akal Takht on January 15 regarding separate complaints over remarks on gurdwara donation boxes (golaks), Mann had maintained that the video was entirely fake and welcomed lab testing.

The political fallout is expected to widen, as the Akal Takht has additionally summoned all Sikh Cabinet ministers and ruling party MLAs to appear before the temporal seat for passing recent amendments to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act without prior consultation with panthic bodies. The Chief Minister's office has yet to issue a direct personal statement regarding the latest decree.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).