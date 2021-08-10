Bhopal, August 10: In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked a teen with a sword on suspicion of bicycle theft. Reports inform that the man attacked a 19-year-old scrap dealer with a sword in Karond square area in the Nishatpura locality. The incident was reported on Sunday night. The report quotes investigation officer ASI Santram Khanna saying that the victim identified as 19-year-old Aman Khan, is a resident of Parwakheda and works as a scrap dealer.

According to a report by TOI, the accused stole the sword from a temple. He reportedly stabbed the teen twice on his neck and shoulder. As per details by Police, the victim sustained severe injuries and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. As soon as the incident was reported, the Nishatpura police registered a case on charges of an attempt to murder. Bihar: Youth Lynched on Suspicion of Theft in Araria District; 2 Arrested.

The official informed that the accused identifies as 37-year-old Yashpal Yadav, is a vegetable vendor, and is addicted to smoking cannabis. He was smoking when his bicycle was stolen. Knowing that his bicycle was stolen, Yashpal stole a sword from a temple and attacked Aman alleging that he stole his bicycle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).