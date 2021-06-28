Patna, June 28: A youth in Bihar's Araria district was brutally beaten to death by villagers on Monday morning. The district police have arrested two of the alleged attackers. The deceased's father has levelled allegations against 18 persons for this brutal act.

The incident took place at Chakai village under Jokihat police station when a group of villagers caught the victim named Ismyle Khan, a native of adjoining Tapra village, accusing him of theft. They tied Ismyle to an electric pole and beat him to death. Ismyle's father Soyab Khan claimed that his son went to Chakai village to buy milk. Mob Lynching in Uttar Pradesh: 2 Men Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Thieves; 1 Dead.

"We have a lane (Gali) dispute with a person named Domar Yadav. They levelled false allegations against my son. They killed my son in a pre-planned manner to take revenge for the lane dispute," Khan said. Pushkar Kumar, the DSP of Araria Sadar said: "We are investigating the case from all angles. The deceased was killed by a violent mob in the village."

"Ismyle had a criminal history and served a jail term in the past. On Monday, he was escaping after a theft bid in the house of one Domar Yadav. The local villagers spotted him and managed to overpower him," the DSP said.

