Bhopal, November 15: In another incident of crime against women, A 19-Year-Old women was allegedly stalked and sexually harassed by her classmate. This incident took place in Ayodhya Nagar.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused and victim were classmates at a coaching center, where they had become friends and exchanged mobile numbers. When the accused started misbehaving and harassing the victim over texts messages, she refrained from talking to him but the accused began pressurizing her to talk. when the victim started ignoring him, the accused began stalking her by roaming around her home.

After a month-long of harassment, the victim told her parents and went to the police station to register a complaint. In a complaint, The victim stated that she and the accused had met in coaching classes in Piplani. The case of sexual harassment has been registered against the accused.

