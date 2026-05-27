Bhopal Shocker: Senior IPS Officer Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan’s Daughter Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

The 17-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer died by suicide on Tuesday at the family's government residence in Bhopal’s high-profile Char Imli area. The deceased, a Class 12 student, was found hanging in her room on the second floor of the house. Police officials said no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon at the residence of senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan. According to police reports, the teenager was alone at home during the morning hours, as her father was at the state police headquarters, her mother—who serves in the state judicial services—was on duty, and her brother was away. Bhopal Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh After Argument Over Cooler.

At around 2:00 PM, the family’s housekeeper discovered the minor hanging from a ceiling fan. Emergency services and local law enforcement were alerted immediately, and a team from the Habibganj police station, along with forensic experts, arrived at the scene to secure the area and transfer the body for a post-mortem examination.

Recovery of Suicide Note

Although preliminary reports suggested no immediate message had been left behind, authorities confirmed on Wednesday that a subsequent search of the room yielded a one-page handwritten note written in English. Bhopal Shocker: Days Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Woman Dies by Suicide As Husband Harasses Her for New Bike in MP Capital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Umesh Tiwari, the note contained deeply emotional final messages directed at her family. In the message, the teenager apologized to her parents, stating that she loved them and adding, "I could not be a good daughter; I apologise. I am going on a short journey."

Investigation and Digital Forensics

The Habibganj police have registered a case and initiated a multi-angled investigation to understand the factors behind the extreme step. Family members indicated to investigators that while the teenager experienced academic stress, they did not believe it was severe enough to prompt self-harm.

To rule out external pressures, the Bhopal Police Cyber Cell has seized the victim’s mobile phone and digital devices. Law enforcement officials stated that forensic experts are scrutinizing her social media accounts, internet search histories, and recent call logs to investigate any possibilities of cyberbullying or harassment. Additionally, authorities plan to record statements from her classmates and close friends to evaluate her behavior in the days leading up to the tragedy.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).