Bhopal, February 21: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, three women and two men allegedly died by suicide recently. The unfortunate incidents occurred on Wednesday night, February 19, in separate incidents in Bhopal. Of all the five cases, a woman in the city ended her life 12 days before her first wedding anniversary after being harassed for dowry and a new bike.

Woman Dies by Suicide After Being Harassed by Husband

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the woman ended her life by hanging herself after she was subjected to dowry harassment by her husband. The incident came to light when the deceased woman, Kajal Gupta (21), a resident of Udia Basti, was found dead at her home late Wednesday night. Kajal had married Monu Gupta, an auto driver in March last year. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Rescued by Police, Under Custody (Watch Video).

Deceased Was Harassed for Bike by Husband

Although the police did not recover any suicide note, Kala's mother, Neetu, claimed that Monu had been harassing her daughter over dowry since their marriage. She also said that they recently purchased a mobile for Monu. Post which, he was pressuring Kajal for a new bike. Neetu told cops that Kajal had called her in the afternoon and told her that she was upset over the issue.

Bhopal Witnesses Five Suicides in One Night

The deceased woman's mother also said that her daughter died by suicide 12 days before her first marriage anniversary. A probe has been launched in connection with the incident. In separate incidents, a woman ended her life due to illness, while another woman who was living separated from her husband also ended her life. Besides the three women, two men also died by suicide. Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in Rented Misrod Flat.

While a youth ended his life over his failed love affair in Siyarkala village, the second man was found hanging at his home at Rahul Nagar under Kamla Nagar police station.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

