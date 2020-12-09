Patna, December 9: A daylight heist was reported in Darbhanga district of Bihar, where unidentified assailants looted gold of high value from a jewellery shop. Along with the ornaments, huge amount of cash was also snatched by the robbers. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. A search operation has been launched by the police to nab the accused. Bihar Police Registered 730 Rape Cases in 2019, Reveals State Crime Record Bureau Data.

As per the video shared by news agency ANI, the thieves could be seen running down the street after looting gold and cash from the jewellery shop. According to the police, gold worth Rs 14 lakh was stolen, along with Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Watch Video of Daylight Robbery in Bihar's Darbhanga

#WATCH | Armed assailants loot gold in broad daylight from a jewellery shop in Darbhanga, Bihar. 14 kgs of gold and Rs 2 lakhs cash has been stolen according to an official police report. pic.twitter.com/aHC4mJ49As — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

The robbery case is expected to draw flak towards the local administration. The Opposition may also raise questions against the state government over the law and order situation.

