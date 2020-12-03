Patna, December 2: The State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) of Bihar has published the data for 2019 which showed that Bihar Police had registered 730 cases of rape and gang-rape last year. In 2018, the Bihar Police had filed 651 cases of rape in 2018. Bihar Police DGP A.K. Singhal released the data on Tuesday evening, which showed that the police had registered 2,69,109 cases across state from January 2019 to December 2019, including 1,97,935 cases filed under different sections of the IPC. 15-year-old Gang-raped by Three Men in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The SCRB, on the line of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), publishes crime data every year. The maximum number of rape cases was registered in North Bihar and the Seemanchal districts such as Supaul, Darbhanga, Araria, Khagaria, Katihar, Purnea and Kishanganj. Besides, the number of rape cases were also high in Bhagalpur, Shekhpura, Nawada, Alwal, Jahanabad and Patna. Bihar: Security Guard Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The SCRB data further said that as many as 3,138 murder cases were registered in 40 police districts of the state in 2019. A total of 15 districts, including Siwan, Mujffarpur, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Patna, Jahanabad, Gaya, Shekpura, Nalanda, Lakhisaray, Begusarai, Madhepura and Purnea, reported the highest number of murder cases in the state.

In addition, the Bihar Police registered 7,262 cases for rioting in 2019, compared to 10,276 cases filed in 2018. The districts which reported high number of rioting cases included Siwan, Saran, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Patna, Nawada and Shekhpura. The police also registered 1,120 case under the Dowry Act in 2019, compared to 1,107 cases filed in 2018.

