Patna, Nov 7: Five rounds were fired at a polling booth in Dhamdaha in Purnea district even as 19.74 per cent voting was registered in 78 Assembly segments in the first four hours on Saturday, official sources said.

The firing incident was triggered after heated arguments between villagers and security forces who allegedly beat up voters for breaking a queue at booth number 282. Police detained three persons even though it was not clear who fired the shots. No official statement had come forth on the incident till the time of filing of the report.

Villagers alleged that a security personnel hit a villager in the head with a baton, leading to a wordy duel. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Voting Live News Updates.

Similarly, villagers were involved in altercations with security personnel in Supaul and Araria.

Villagers of Triveniganj in Supaul boycotted voting over non-development in the area.

Meanwhile, polling in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections picked up speed as the Election Commission data said 19.74 per cent votes were polled till 11 am.

The maximum polling of 24.87 per cent was registered in Araria in Seemanchal region, followed by Vaishali with 24.58 per cent and Supaul with 21.06 per cent.

East Champaran registered a polling percentage of 20.16, West Champaran 19.14, Sitamarhi 19.71, Madhubani 19.71, Kishanganj 19.63, Purnea 20.32, Katihar 17.77, Madhepura 18.77, Saharsa 20.81, Muzaffarpur 18.82, Samastipur 17.51, and Darbhanga 13.23 per cent.

The polling percentage was 19.14 in Lok Sabha bypoll in Valmiki Nagar.

Lovely Anand, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Saharsa, alleged that authorities deliberately delayed the commencement of polling.

"The polling was scheduled to start at 7 am but it was deliberately delayed by local authorities at some booths to disturb voters. I will complain to the Election Commission in this matter," she said.

Meanwhile, a polling officer died due to a heart attack at polling booth number 190 in Aurai Assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district. Deceased Kedar Rai was an officer in the state Irrigation Department.

