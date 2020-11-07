New Delhi, November 7: The third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar begins today, with voting being held in 78 seats of the state. The poll contest today is the last leg of the high-stake electoral battle, which pitted the Mahagathbandhan comprising of RJD, Congress and Left parties against the NDA led by BJP-JD(U) combine, and also comprising of Mukesh Sahni's VIP and Jitan Manjhi's HAM(S). Stay tuned here for the live updates on Bihar assembly elections 2020 phase 3 voting.

The 78 seats that are being contested today, as part of the last round of elections, are largely spread over the Kosi-Seemanchal region. The area comprises of a significant number of voters from the minority community. Apart from the mainstream parties, two key players in this round of elections are Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3: Key Candidates Include Sharad Yadav's Daughter, RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, 8 Ministers of Nitish Cabinet.

A total of 1,204 candidates are in the fray in final phase of elections, including 382 independents. Demographically, 1,094 are male and 110 female candidates. Their fates would be decided by the 2.34 crore voters eligible to cast their mandate in the elections being held today.

Partywise, the maximum number of candidates, 37, have been fielded by JD(U), followed by 35 of the BJP, 31 of the NCP, 25 of the Congress, 23 of the RLSP and 19 each of the BSP and the AIMIM.

The key candidates in this round of the polls include eight JD(U) Ministers, RJD veteran Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Sharad Yadav's daughter Suhasini Yadav who is contesting on the Congress ticket. AIMIM state unit chief Akhtarul Iman, who is in the fray from Amour constituency, is also a candidate being keenly observed.

Results of the Bihar assembly elections would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes. The electoral battle in Bihar was the first major polling exercise after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.