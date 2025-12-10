Patna, December 10: Two children were killed, and another sustained serious injuries after a man allegedly assaulted them in Bihar's Purnea district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Dingoz village under the jurisdiction of Rauta police station. Police have arrested two people in connection with the case and begun an investigation. According to police, the young man allegedly attacked the children with an iron rod while they were asleep. A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Kulsoom, was seriously injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

The two deceased have been identified as five-year-old Inayat and three-year-old Gulnaz. All three were sleeping in a room on Tuesday night when the accused, identified as Mohammad Arbaaz, entered the house and assaulted them. Rauta police station in-charge Kunal Saurav told IANS that the accused had longstanding disputes with the family. "Earlier on Tuesday evening, an altercation had taken place between the two families over a fight, which allegedly enraged Arbaaz even further. When the children's father attempted to pacify him, the accused reportedly became more furious," Saurav said. Bihar Shocker: Father, Son Found Murdered in Bhojpur; Political Angle Suspected.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested the accused, Mohammad Arbaaz, along with an accomplice, on Wednesday. Police were interrogating the accused and thoroughly investigating the matter. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. "We have registered an FIR under various sections of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy in Rauta police station against both the accused. They will be produced in the district court on Wednesday," Saurav said. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination in Sadar Hospital. The police have also recovered the iron bar, which was used in the commission of the crime. Following the incident, the situation remains tense with the police. The district police have deployed additional police force in the village to prevent any escalation of the incident.

