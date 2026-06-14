Bihar Coaching Institute Row: Teacher Raushan Anand’s Brother Prince Yadav Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Nepal Hotel

New Delhi, June 14: Prince Yadav, the brother of popular Bihar-based teacher Raushan Anand, has died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Nepal, according to preliminary information. The incident has triggered an investigation by Nepal Police, which has taken several individuals present with him into custody for questioning.

Prince Yadav’s death comes amid an ongoing legal controversy involving his brother, Raushan Anand, a well-known educator associated with Gyan Bindu GS Academy. Anand, popularly known among students as “Raushan Sir”, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a vandalism case in Patna. Khan Sir's Institute Attack Case: 2 Security Guards of Khan Global Studies Detained After Viral Video Shows Firing During Attack in Patna.

According to reports, Prince Yadav had been staying in Nepal along with at least six friends. He reportedly died late on Friday night under circumstances that investigators have described as suspicious. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officials said all the youths who were present with Prince at the time of the incident have been detained by Nepal Police for questioning. Authorities are examining all possible angles and conducting a detailed investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to his death. Family members of the deceased are understood to be travelling to Nepal following the incident. Khan Sir Firing Case: Patna Court Intervenes To Stay Arrest After Security Guards Claim 'Shooting Orders' From Educator.

Prince Yadav was also named as an accused in a recent vandalism case linked to the ongoing dispute between two prominent coaching institutions in Patna -- Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Global Studies.

The rivalry between the two coaching centres, led by Raushan Anand and educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has been at the centre of public attention in recent weeks. The dispute escalated earlier this month after incidents of vandalism and firing were reported at Khan Sir’s academy.

Following the incident, Raushan Anand was arrested by Bihar Police, while Khan Sir received interim relief from coercive action from the court. According to reports, Prince Yadav had also been accused in a 2021 incident involving an alleged attack at Khan Sir’s coaching institute. It was alleged that he entered a classroom and was involved in a violent altercation.

Over the years, Khan Sir has publicly accused Raushan Anand of orchestrating attacks and acts of violence against his coaching institute and staff, allegations that have remained part of the broader dispute between the two educational groups. Meanwhile, the Nepal Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Prince Yadav’s death. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death, and further details are awaited pending the outcome of the probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).