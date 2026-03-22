New Delhi, March 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday led the nation in extending greetings on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting the state’s rich historical legacy and its continued contribution to India’s development. In a post on X, President Murmu said, “Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all the people of Bihar residing in the country and abroad.

As the land of the world’s first republic, and along with it, the birthplace of glorious empires and great cultural-spiritual traditions, this soil has always enriched the land of India by making contributions in various fields. I am confident that the residents of the state, with their boundless talent and hard work, will play an important role in the development of Bihar and the entire country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future to the state and all its residents.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings, emphasising Bihar’s role in India’s progress. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: BSEB 12th Results Expected by March 25, Know How To Check Scorecard.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes on Bihar Diwas 2026

बिहार दिवस के अवसर पर राज्य के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय विरासत को भव्यता और दिव्यता प्रदान करने वाला हमारा यह प्रदेश आज प्रगति के नित-नए अध्याय गढ़ने में जुटा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि विकसित बिहार के साथ विकसित भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में यहां के… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu Wishes on Bihar Diwas 2026

देश-विदेश में रहने वाले बिहार के सभी लोगों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विश्व के प्रथम गणराज्य की भूमि होने के साथ-साथ, गौरवशाली साम्राज्यों और महान सांस्कृतिक-आध्यात्मिक धाराओं को जन्म देने वाली इस धरती ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में योगदान दे कर, भारत-भूमि को सदैव समृद्ध… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2026

In his message, he said, “On the occasion of Bihar Day, heartfelt greetings to all my family members in the state. Our province, which imparts grandeur and divinity to India’s heritage, is today engaged in crafting ever-new chapters of progress. I am confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people here will greatly contribute to realising the resolve of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Bihar’s intellectual and cultural contributions.

He said, “Renowned for its rich culture, traditions, and unique arts, Bihar has always shown the country the path to social justice and intellectual awakening. From the glorious tradition of knowledge at Nalanda and Vikramshila to the freedom struggle and the Emergency period, Bihar has made invaluable contributions to nation-building in every era. Today, Bihar is creating new benchmarks of progress and advancement by preserving its vast heritage and traditions. Heartfelt greetings of Bihar Day to all sisters and brothers of Bihar.”

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of Bihar on the Foundation Day of Bihar state, the land blessed with a rich culture, glorious history, spirituality and revolutionary fervour, and the birthplace of great ascetics and noble souls!” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also greeted the people and called for collective efforts toward development. He said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Day.

Bihar’s history has been glorious, and at present, we are shaping a glorious future for Bihar through our determination. I call upon all of you to fulfil the resolve for a prosperous Bihar. Together, we will take Bihar’s pride to new heights.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of Bihar on the Foundation Day of Bihar, the land of revolution, enriched with popular faith and cultural splendour.

Under the illustrious guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the able leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar Ji, may the state of Bihar, progressing on the path of good governance, establish new benchmarks of prosperity and all-round development -- this is the prayer to Mother Janaki and Lord Shri Ram.” On March 22, 1912, Bihar was carved out of the Bengal Presidency, marking the beginning of its distinct identity. Easter 2026 Date in India: When Is Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

With over a century of history, the state is celebrating its 114th Foundation Day this year. Over the course of its remarkable journey, Bihar has produced numerous eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark in diverse fields, including politics, literature, sports, and business, earning recognition and respect both nationally and globally.*

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).