Patna, March 22: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 by March 25, continuing its pattern of early result declarations. More than 12.92 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year are awaiting their scores, making it one of the largest state board result announcements in the country.

While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has stated that both Class 12 and Class 10 results will be declared in March. As per the usual sequence, Intermediate results will be released first, followed by Matric results. Bihar Board Result 2026: When Is BSEB Results? Know Date, Time and How To Check Scorecard.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Date:

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026, across multiple centres in the state. Based on previous trends, including the 2025 result announcement on March 25, a similar timeline is anticipated this year.

The scale of examinations remains significant, with lakhs of students participating annually. For Class 10, over 15 lakh students have registered, reflecting the wide reach of board assessments in the state. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: BSEB Class 12th Results Expected Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the home page, you will find the link ‘Bihar board 12th result 2026 check’.

Enter your roll code as well as roll number in the appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha.

To submit details, click on the “View” button.

The Bihar board 12th result 2026 will pop up on the screen.

Save, download, and take a printout of the BSEB 12th result 2024 for future use.

Students will be able to access their results through official BSEB websites once they are declared. These include biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and results.biharboardonline.com. To check their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and date of birth. Authorities have advised students to keep these details ready to avoid delays at the time of result declaration.

Rewards for Toppers

Top-performing students will be recognised on Medha Diwas, observed annually on December 3 to honour academic excellence.

Students securing the first rank will receive INR 2 lakh, while the second and third rank holders will be awarded INR 1.5 lakh and INR 1 lakh respectively. In Class 12, recognition extends to the top five rank holders, with fourth and fifth positions receiving INR 30,000 each.

For Class 10, rewards are distributed more broadly, with students ranking from fourth to tenth receiving INR 20,000 each. The initiative has expanded over time to include more meritorious students.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).