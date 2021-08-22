East Champaran, August 22: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men t a village in Bihar's East Champaran district. The accused reportedly raped the minor girl in connivance with her friend. The incident took place in a village of the district on August 17. The girl is a class 10 student. As per the complaint by the girl's mother, The two men took her to a nearby orchid and raped her. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Dancer Raped in Bihar's Gopalganj District.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl's female classmate called her outside the house. The two men were waiting outside. The rape survivor's family started searching for her when she did not come home till late. The two men and the girl's classmate escaped from the orchard upon seeing the rape survivor's family. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The girl's family accused the headman of the village of stopping them from lodging the case. "For whole day on August 18, we were stopped from approaching police and pressured to settle the matter at village level by the village headman Babloo (Jamshed Alam).," reported the media house quoting the girl's father as saying. On August 19, the rape survivor's family approached the police.

An FIR was registered at the Chakiya police station. The police recorded the statement of the girl and sent her for medical examination. Meanwhile, the report of the medical examination is still awaited. No arrests have been made till now in the case. An investigation has been started into the matter, and the police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

