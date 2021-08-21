Ludhiana, August 21: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on August 11. The accused was identified as 21-year-old Simranjit Singh, also known as Monu. The incident took place in New Bhagwan Nagar of Ludhiana. A case has been registered in the matter against the accused. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone at home. Punjab Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped by Stepfather at House in Hoshiarpur Village.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, an unidentified woman also helped the accused in committing the crime. The accused fled from the spot after raping the girl. The minor narrated the entire incident to her mother when she returned home. The accused reported threatened the rape survivor and her mother with dire consequences if they tell anybody about the incident.

The FIR was lodged in the case on Thursday. In the complaint, the girl’s mother told police that they earlier lived in Goyal Colony. They later shifted to New Bhagwan Nagar in 2020 as the accused used to harass the minor. The police are yet to identify the accomplice of the accused. Punjab Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Ludhiana; Case Registered.

The FIR was registered against Singh under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police have started an investigation into the matter, and a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

