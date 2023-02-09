Patna February 9: A village mukhiya (headman) in Bihar's Gopalganj district was gunned down on Thursday morning, police said.

Mohammad Qurash, 32, was on his way from his house in Phalguni Panchayat village to his brick kiln in Thawe block on his bike. When he reached Narayanpur village, four or five gunmen opened fire on him indiscriminately. The victim sustained gunshot injuries in several parts of his body including his head and died on the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Injured in Celebratory Firing During Wedding Function in Muzaffarnagar.

In another incident, three unidentified men, on a bike, shot and severely injured a CSP owner in Sitamarhi district and looted the cash on Thursday afternoon. The victim, Vijay Kumar, is battling for his life in the hospital. Video: Firing in Jodhpur Caught on Camera, Goons Flee After Opening Fire in Rajasthan Capital.

The incident occurred at Bathnaha block in the district. The accused initially tried to loot the CSP outlet, but when Vijay Kumar resisted, they shot him and fled with the cash. The local police are scanning the CCTV footage of the CPS office.

