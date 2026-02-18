Chandigarh, February 18: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Harbarinder Singh, 40, was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding function in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, marking the second killing of a sarpanch from the region in the past two months, police said.

The incident took place in broad daylight when Harbarinder Singh, a resident of Thathiyan Mahanta village, was attending his cousin’s wedding at a farmhouse located along a national highway. According to police officials, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead: AAP Leader Killed in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Attackers Open Fire Near Model Town Gurdwara.

A relative of the victim, Germanjeet Singh, who was present at the scene, sustained bullet injuries while attempting to intervene and was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.

Police suspect that an automatic weapon, possibly an AK-47 rifle, was used in the attack, although forensic examination is under way to confirm the exact weapon used. Officials said the motive behind the killing has not yet been established. Double Murder Rocks Punjab: Woman Poisons 12-Year-Old Daughter and 7-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Relationship in Bathinda, Accused Arrested.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants opened fire at close range while the victim was participating in wedding celebrations, triggering panic among guests. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting, taking advantage of the chaos.

Senior police officials reached the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused persons involved in the killing.

Forensic teams were also deployed at the crime scene to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to identify the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events.

According to eyewitness Kulwant Singh, the assailants managed to escape despite the presence of several guests at the venue, as people rushed to safety following the gunfire.

Harbarinder Singh, a commission agent by profession, also owned agricultural land and was considered an active member of the ruling AAP in the region. He is survived by his wife and two minor sons.

Police sources said the victim was seated with relatives and participating in wedding festivities when the attackers emerged from the crowd and fired multiple shots at him, targeting his upper body.

This is the second killing of an AAP sarpanch in the region in recent months. Earlier, on January 5, AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh was shot dead during a wedding function in Amritsar district.

Police said further investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind the attack and determine whether the killing was linked to personal enmity, political rivalry or other criminal factors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).