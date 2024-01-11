The Securities and Exchange Comission announced the exchange traded funds less than 24 hours since denying a statement saying they've been approved. The ETFs are expected to accelerate bitcoin's adoption.The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday approved the first US-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin.

The long-awaited move cleared the way for 11 ETFs to list on leading exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange.

The regulators made it clear the decision "did not approve or endorse bitcoin."

An ETF would have provided a way to invest in bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency outright.

Less than 24 hours before the approval, the SEC described as "unauthorized" a social media statement announcing the ETFs approval. The price of bitcoin briefly spiked Tuesday after the announcement.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

rmt/lo (AFP, AP)

