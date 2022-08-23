Kanpur, August 23: Mohit Sonkar, BJP secretary for the Bundelkhand region, has been expelled from the party two days after he was publicly thrashed by his wife and in-laws after getting caught with a female friend in Kanpur.

The BJP's state general secretary and headquarter in charge, Govind Narain Shukla said Sonkar has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for his misconduct. "A letter in this regard has also been sent to BJP state president, state general secretary organization, regional president and district president," he added. Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Mohit Sonkar Caught With Female Friend by His Wife, Gets Thrashed by In-Laws.

Sonkar was thrashed by his wife, mother-in-law and other in-laws with slippers after he was allegedly caught by them with his female friend in his car in the middle of road on Saturday night.

Police on Sunday had registered two FIRs, one against Sonkar and other against his female friend, following a complaint lodged by his wife. The FIRs have been lodged under various IPC sections, including rioting and criminal intimidation.

The police, based on a video of the incident that went viral on social media, has arrested Sonkar. Inspector Juhi police station, Jitendra Singh, said that Sonkar was arrested for the "breach of peace".

Police said that Sonkar and his alleged female friend were spotted inside a car by his wife and in-laws in the Juhi area of the city on Saturday evening. Later, Sonkar's wife and his in-laws allegedly dragged the woman out of the car and thrashed her severely.

After that, the family members of Sonkar and the woman got into a scuffle and the matter reached the local police station. The BJP leader was married six years ago but the relationship between the couple had been strained.

