Yavatmal, February 14: A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district after students of a municipal Urdu school were allegedly made to perform to a Pakistani military-themed song during a cultural programme linked to Republic Day celebrations.

An FIR was registered on Thursday against the headmaster and a teacher of Abdul Gafur Shah Municipal Urdu School No. 2 in Umarkhed town. The case was filed under Section 196(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, following a complaint by BJP councillor Gopal Kalane.

What Happened?

According to the complaint, Kalane was passing through the Tajpura area around 6 pm on January 31 when he heard the song “Ae Mard-e-Mujahid, Teri Yalgaar Kahan Hai” being played at the school. He alleged that Class 6 students were performing a choreographed dance while holding symbolic swords.

Videos of the event later surfaced on local social media groups and quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions online. The clips reportedly show students dressed in stage costumes moving in formation as the song played over loudspeakers, with visuals displayed on screens at the venue. The event was attended by parents and local residents.

Complaint Alleges ‘Anti-National’ Content

In his complaint, Kalane claimed that the song is widely regarded as a Pakistani patriotic or military motivational anthem. He alleged that playing such a song during a school function linked to Republic Day hurt public sentiments and could negatively influence young students.

He further stated that the clip indicated “an attempt was being made to spread hatred in society” and questioned how such content was approved for a school cultural programme.

Police Action and Investigation

Police confirmed that an offence has been registered against headmaster Sanchar Ulla Khan Abdul Khan and teacher Mohammad Firoz Asha, both residents of Umarkhed. Investigating officer Sagar Ingale said statements are being recorded and appropriate action will follow after a detailed probe.

Authorities are also examining how the song was selected, whether prior approval was taken, and if guidelines governing school cultural events were violated.

The school administration has not issued a detailed public statement so far. The incident continues to draw sharp reactions on social media, with many demanding strict action while others have called for a fair and impartial investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

